The stars keep adding on for Spike Lee’s newest film from A24 and Apple Studios. Award nominees Jeffrey Wright and Ilfenesh Hadera from Godfather of Harlem are set to star in High and Low alongside icon Denzel Washington. I mean, Wright and Washington, on-screen together, already seems like an amazing one-two punch. Hadera’s addition makes the top-line cast even more enjoyable.

Lee’s High and Low is being developed and produced by A24, best known for its slate of thought-provoking and award-worthy films. Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures are also producing. Alan Fox and Lee wrote the film. Billed as a thriller and described as the “English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller,” it begins production this month.

Thankfully, A24 is releasing the film in theaters before launching at a later date on Apple TV+.

Todd Black for Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures are producers.

Lee is serving as executive producer through his long-standing 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks. Mandalay’s Peter Guber is serving as executive producer, along with Juniper Productions’ Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham, and Katia Washington. Mandalay’s Jordan Moldo is in as co-producer.

High and Low marks Washington’s second Apple Original Films project after his performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth. But get this: it’s the fifth Lee-Washington collaboration as director and actor following Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. I don’t know about you, but we’re excited for what’s to come with this one.