The wait is over, and fans are excited for Star Wars: The Acolyte, the newest series to enter the Star Wars universe from Disney+. The first-look trailer is exciting, to say the least, and if you’re a Star Wars fan, you now have a first look at cast members Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith in their starring roles.

Now check this out, The Acolyte was hyped up back in 2023, primarily due to the diversity within the cast. I mean, let’s see, Stenberg is starring alongside Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Interestingly The Acolyte is Star Wars’ take on the crime thriller genre, starring Lee, as Shadow and Act reportedly puts is a Jedi Master who goes up against Stenberg, a warrior who is connected to the Jedi Master’s past. “As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…” the official description states.

The series creator is Leslye Headland, who serves as executive producer with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Co-executive producers include Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana, with Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim, and Rob Bredow producing.

Headland will direct the first two episodes. Other directors include more diversity with South Korean Kogonada, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Hanelle Culpepper. Michael Abels, best known for his music on Get Out and Us, will serve as series composer.

The Acolyte’s first two episodes will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.