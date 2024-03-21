Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is apparently “thinking in terms of” supporting a 15-week federal abortion ban. Yes, he said that in an interview that aired Tuesday. Just wondering how we came up with 15 weeks and why.

“The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15, and I’m thinking in terms of that, and it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable. But people are really, even hard-liners are agreeing, seems to be, 15 weeks seems to be a number that people are agreeing at. But I’ll make that announcement at the appropriate time,” Trump said in a radio interview with Sid & Friends in the Morning. Trump then reiterated his support for exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is in danger.

The former POTUS told Fox News he remains undecided about whether he would back a federal abortion ban but did say, “More and more I’m hearing about 15 weeks.” Over the weekend, he said he would make a decision “pretty soon” on whether he will back a federal abortion ban.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden is attacking Trump over his stance on abortion. Just last month, after The New York Times reported that Trump privately expressed support for a 16-week federal ban. Biden went after Trump by saying the twice impeached former President would “rip away your rights” while falsely casting himself as “running to protect them.”

A Trump campaign spokeswoman told CNN Trump is yet to commit to a national abortion ban. They said Trump would “sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that everyone will be happy with,” from spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt in a statement responding to the Times report.

Trump has not been clear on this issue, and the national debate has hurt Republicans at the ballot box since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Trump has criticized his party over their abortion messaging.

Still, Trump frequently flaunts his role in the elimination of abortion protections on the federal level, which came after he appointed three conservative Supreme Court justices who each voted with the conservative majority that lead to overturning Roe. He calls this a key achievement of his administration. This is what President Biden is up against. Someone who is considering a federal abortion ban. Let that sink in.