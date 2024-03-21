Big Sean is back. On Instagram, Sean dropped a freestyle, saying he fought off food poisoning to get the bars out. He likened himself to Michael Jordan’s flu game.
“Look i been in the crib getting over this food poisoning (Norovirus🙅🏾♂️),” Sean wrote. “i figured if Jordan can play in the Finals w/ food poisoning, least i can do is drop some bars! WE LETTING MORE FLY TOMORROW!!!”
After his performance at Rolling Loud California, the Detroit legend announced his return with a new single to drop this week.
Blogger Riki P shared the single online. It was teased at the end of his performance and featured a sample of Three 6 Mafia’s “Poppin My Collar.”
Sean would confirm the release, hitting the comments and stating, “Next week it’s on.”
You can see the post below.