WATCH: Big Sean Compares Himself to the ‘So-Called Bigger Three’ in New IG Freestyle

Big Sean is back. On Instagram, Sean dropped a freestyle, saying he fought off food poisoning to get the bars out. He likened himself to Michael Jordan’s flu game.

“Look i been in the crib getting over this food poisoning (Norovirus🙅🏾‍♂️),” Sean wrote. “i figured if Jordan can play in the Finals w/ food poisoning, least i can do is drop some bars! WE LETTING MORE FLY TOMORROW!!!”

After his performance at Rolling Loud California, the Detroit legend announced his return with a new single to drop this week.

Blogger Riki P shared the single online. It was teased at the end of his performance and featured a sample of Three 6 Mafia’s “Poppin My Collar.”

Sean would confirm the release, hitting the comments and stating, “Next week it’s on.”

