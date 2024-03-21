Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Eye Pyramid in Egypt for Next ‘Vultures’ Experience

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign have eyed Egypt for their next Vultures experience. The two have announced an event for April 20 at the Step Pyramid of Djoser in the desert of Saqqara, Egypt. Tickets are currently on sale.

Ye’s friend and frequent collaborator Travis Scott attempted to perform a show in Egypt ahead of the release of UTOPIA. That didn’t go as planned. You can read more about it here.

We can get a glimpse of Ye’s recording process for Vultures. The closing verse on “CARNIVAL” was recorded while at least 25 people surrounded him.

Earlier this month, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Their collaborative, stadium-sounding anthem, “Carnival,” featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti, hit No. 1.

“Carnival” now makes Ye the first rap artist to have a No. 1 in three decades (the 2000s, ‘10s and ‘20s).

According to Luminate, “Carnival” secured the 1,165th No. 1 spot in the 65-year history of the Hot 100. It amassed 33.7 million streams (up 4%), garnered 3.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 85%), and sold 3,000 downloads (up 15%) during the tracking week of March 1-7.

With “Carnival,” Ye claims his fifth Hot 100 chart-topper, following hits like Katy Perry’s “E.T.” (featuring Ye), which spent five weeks at No. 1 starting in April 2011, among others. Ty Dolla $ign previously led the Hot 100 for a week in June 2018 as featured on Post Malone’s “Psycho.”

It is the first No. 1 record for Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.

Additionally, “Carnival” maintains its reign for a second week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, utilizing a similar multimetric methodology as the Hot 100.