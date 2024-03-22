AKW Productions is thrilled to announce the release of the original new song “Kaleidoscope” written for the new musical HELL’S KITCHEN by 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys. The new release produced by Breyan Isaac and Keys, and co-produced by Adam Blackstone, features vocals by Keys, Maleah Joi Moon and the Broadway company of HELL’S KITCHEN. “Kaleidoscope” – released via Alicia Keys Records – is now available on all streaming platforms.

“Kaleidoscope” will have its world premiere performance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” Friday, March 22 at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

HELL’S KITCHEN is conceived by the innovative mind of Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

HELL’S KITCHEN will begin performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 with an opening night set for Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street.)