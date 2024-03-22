Embarking on an enthralling 12-year musical odyssey, the self-taught virtuoso DJ Wayneindisthang has entranced audiences worldwide with his vibrant sonic landscapes. From the pulsating beats of Club ATL in Israel to the eclectic stages of Indonesia, London, Canada, and Capetown, South Africa, Wayneindisthang’s music has left an indelible mark on fans across the globe.

His musical brilliance has graced prestigious platforms like Shade 45, 46 XM Fly, Power 103.5 in OKC, and K104 in Dallas, solidifying his status as a rising luminary in the music realm. Notable milestones include sharing the spotlight with icons such as Bobby & Ray J in Verzuz, delivering a dynamic performance at the A3C Fest alongside Stalley (as featured on BET), and captivating audiences at the Thunder Vs Lakers halftime event.

Wayneindisthang’s gift for crafting unforgettable experiences knows no bounds, as he continues to collaborate with esteemed artists like Glorilla, Moneybagg Yo, Yella Beezy, Latto, and numerous others. His commitment to reshaping Oklahoma’s cultural landscape shines through as he challenges conventions and showcases the city’s diverse pool of talent.

Join us in commemorating Wayne’s legacy at #WaynesWorldWeekend, taking place from the 22nd to the 24th. This weekend extravaganza promises electrifying performances by Skilla Baby, Bossman Dlow, GANG51E June, and an array of other exceptional artists. Immerse yourself in the enchanting realm of Wayne’s World Weekend and become part of this transformative musical journey.

As anticipation mounts, one question remains: Is Wayneindisthang poised to emerge as a leading figure in music promotion? Stay tuned as we witness the ascent of a true visionary in the music industry.

Follow Wayneindisthang on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wayneindisthang