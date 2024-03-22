HERSource: MC Lyte Releases New Single “Woman” In Celebration Of Women History Month

Iconic Hip Hop Legends MC Lyte, Salt, and Big Daddy Kane Join Forces with R&B Crooner Raheem Devaughn for Powerful Anthem “WOMAN”

Mogul, VoiceOver Artist, and Hip-Hop legend MC Lyte honors Women’s History with a hard hitting anthem to women across the globe with her new single “Woman.” Produced by Warryn Campbell, this track is a bold, lyrical celebration of womanhood featuring fellow hip-hop pioneers SALT of Salt-N-Pepa and Big Daddy Kane along with R&B crooner Raheem DeVaughn.

Grammy award-winning producer Warryn Campbell lends his incredible talent as Executive Producer of this highly anticipated single from the upcoming MC Lyte project.

