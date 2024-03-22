Standing out from the crowd, Kakea B possesses a distinct sound that sets them apart from their fellow Sacramento artists. His versatile flow effortlessly adapts to different beats and moods, showcasing his adaptability and skill as an artist. His ability to weave together catchy hooks, intricate wordplay, and introspective verses sets them apart as a true innovator in the local music scene. Beyond his distinct sound, Kakea B’s lyrics delve into personal growth, self-reflection, and the pursuit of dreams.

Tell us about your background getting to where you are today?

I was raised alongside nine siblings in a zero-parent household, where my parents were often absent. With their presence limited, we essentially became each other’s support system, learning to survive life largely on our own. Going through foster systems and homelessness molded us. This upbringing instilled in me a strong sense of hustle and determination, propelling me to continually push myself to achieve greater heights.



Where are you from?

South Side of Sacramento, California



When did you start music?

I started taking music seriously about a year ago in 2022



How did you get into music?

Music has always been woven into the fabric of my life—I’ve spent countless hours playing around with it. From freestyling with friends during high school and college days, music was a constant companion. It wasn’t until my friend Ocean encouraged me to take it seriously and my manager, Bang, believed in my potential that I truly embraced the idea of pursuing it wholeheartedly.



What is the most challenging thing you have overcome in your life?

Growing up our life was sad, but staying positive through all the bad days has been the most challenging thing I have overcome.



Are you currently signed or independent?

Independent



Who inspires you the most musically?

Young Jeezy and Lil Wayne are my biggest influences in Music, I really love Nipsey Hussle and everything he pushes out. being a music head i really listen to everything and try to incorporate something



What do you want people to take away after listening to your music?

When people listen to my music i want them to believe they can do it to, whether they at the 9-5, trapping, rapping, hustling or whatever. Just want everyone to know they can get it how they live.



Any new music coming out soon?

I working on being consistent and dropping 2 songs a month so its a bunch of new music on the way



What is your greatest achievement as a musician?

My most remarkable achievement to date has been the ‘Sacramento Bars Fest Freestyle,’ an electrifying moment where I walked into a room, they hit the record button, and delivered live in front of an audience of both peers and strangers. The excitement rippled through Instagram, where friends and fans flooded in with support—a truly gratifying experience. However, the true astonishment came when the song gained traction on TikTok, a platform where I had less than 300 followers. Suddenly, my audience expanded exponentially, comprising countless unfamiliar faces—an exhilarating sight that left me in awe.



Do you produce your own music? If not who do you work with?

I do not produce my own music but i work with engineers to find sounds and loops that i like. Right now i work with ProdigalSons, Vino Beatz, Yvnngecko



Who is one artist you wish you could work with?

Wayne, without a doubt it would just be crazy to see him work in the studio

Tell us about any new music you have coming out? When is coming out? What is it about?

My next single will probably called NBA Jam which is a shoutout to the NBA a slurry of bars and nba references. Coming most likely April



What does a day inside your shoes look like?

A day in my life is i go to work at 3-4 full time jobs, play some basketball, teach my daughter something new, write and record something new, and i find something creative to do



Anything else you want the audience to know about you?

Social Media is a facade, all that glitz and the glamor is fake or its someone really working hard to get it. They say you shouldn’t work a job thats crazy go fill your pockets and get healthcare and life insurance from these jobs because they are paying. Do not get fooled out your spot.