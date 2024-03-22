Storied Virginia-bred emcee Nickelus F is back in full force with his latest visual for “Spin Round.” The classic hip-hop-inspired track seamlessly blends current NY Drill sounds with surgical-like lyrics that further showcase why Nickelus F has been regarded as one of the best in his region for a while. The new visual is paired with an exciting announcement that the Commonwealth bar spitter has unveiled his new imprint, Trick Dice Records, which will be the label for his forthcoming full-length project, MMCHT.

Not many artists can say they have a track with Drake; not only does Nickelus F have multiple, but recently, the “God’s Plan” rapper commented on a post featuring Nick, stating, “Forever one of my idols.” The independent underground rap star has been adjusting to the social media era over the last few years. Now, he’s ready to share what he believes to be his best work yet. His new Teon Productions shot visual will serve as the final appetizer for the complete course project, MMCHT, which is coming soon.

Although being an independent artist is becoming a trend, Nickelus F has been blazing his trail for over a decade. After picking up steam in the Blog Era, the VA native has been able to continue to keep his fans fed, whether it be hand-to-hand with physical music or now, with the era of digital tunes. His new imprint looks to be the home for artists who share the same vision of keeping the art first and the typical industry tricks out of the picture.

Watch the new high-quality visual from Nickelus F today!