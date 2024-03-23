Multi-platinum artist 6LACK marks the first anniversary of his Grammy-nominated album, Since I Have A Lover, with a mesmerizing new release. Titled No More Lonely Nights, this acoustic project breathes fresh life into the depths of his acclaimed album.

The project delves into 6LACK’s journey, exploring mental health, healing, love, and personal growth themes. These acoustic renditions offer a raw and emotional experience, showcasing the artist’s profound depth and healing spirit.

Featuring collaborations with Don Toliver, Wale, India Shawn, Ty Dolla $ign, QUIN, and production by a stellar lineup including Leon Thomas, OZ, Fwdslxsh, Scribz Riley, EarthGang’s Olu, and Teddy Walton, No More Lonely Nights promises to captivate listeners with its haunting melodies and evocative lyrics.

As 6LACK returns with this poignant release, fans eagerly anticipate the journey he will take them on through his music.