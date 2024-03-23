Following the explosive release of their collaborative album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, Future and Metro Boomin have unveiled the official music video for “Type Shift,” featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.

WE DON’T TRUST YOU, a highly anticipated project, quickly made waves upon its release. It showcases the dynamic lyricism and innovative production that define Future and Metro Boomin’s partnership. The album also features the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep, whose voice is heard throughout the skits.

The “Type Shift” music video offers a visual accompaniment to the track’s energetic vibe, featuring captivating visuals and performances from Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. With its star-studded lineup and compelling production, the video adds another layer of excitement to the already acclaimed album.

Advertisement