Lil Wayne is ready to team up with producer WheezyOuttaHere to drop a collaborative album, Weezy vs. Wheezy, which will be released on April 5.

The new album will arrive before Lil Wayne takes the stage at the Blavity House Party festival. Blavity House Party is gearing up for another unforgettable event following the resounding success of its 2024 Pre-Grammys Celebration and All-Star Jam. The highly anticipated Blavity House Party Music Festival is set to take place in Nashville, TN, on June 14-15, 2024, promising two days of incredible performances and experiences.

Lil Wayne, R&B sensation Monica, and rising star Victoria Monet headline the festival. With an impressive lineup of performers, Blavity House Party is poised to deliver an electrifying weekend of music and entertainment.

Advertisement

Attendees can expect multiple stages hosting a diverse array of live performances, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Additionally, the festival will offer after-hours experiences, art vendors showcasing their talent, a Black-owned marketplace featuring unique products, and a delicious selection of food trucks to satisfy every craving.

Get ready to experience the ultimate celebration of music, culture, and community at the Blavity House Party Music Festival in Nashville.