Grammy®-nominated artist Big Sean ignites the music scene again with his latest single and video, “Precision,” now available via Def Jam Recordings. This release marks his first solo venture in two years, signaling the start of a new chapter for the rap sensation.

“Precision” showcases Big Sean’s signature lyrical prowess, delivered with rapid-fire precision over a dynamic blend of soulful samples and infectious beats. The accompanying music video adds visual flair to the track’s energetic vibe.

In addition to the single, Big Sean treats fans to a personal VLOG titled “Clarity,” offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his creative process and personal journey. Through intimate footage and reflections, the VLOG sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting season for Big Sean, hinting at the depth and innovation in his latest musical endeavors.

