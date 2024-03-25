If you’ve had the chance to attend 21 Savage’s last two birthdays, then you know what the Freaknik hype is about.

Starting in 1983, this annual spring break festival quickly became a staple in Atlanta culture, deemed “the most infamous street party.” In other words, it was a time to let loose, dance, and make long-lasting memories.

The story behind Freaknik is being told via a documentary titled Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, which recently went #1 on Hulu. The film is the brainchild of filmmaker P. Frank Williams and Geraldine L. Porras, in partnership with Mass Appeal and Swirl Films.

Advertisement

On Sunday, March 24th, Freaknik director P. Frank Williams and Freaknik music supervisor Billy Moss hosted the official Los Angeles documentary premiere at General Admission in Hollywood, California. The celebratory evening began with a film screening, before the Q&A and afterparty.

The Source had the chance to chat with P. Frank Williams comes full circle as he first got his start with the iconic publication.

Who is your favorite rapper to interview and why?

That’s a good question. I’ve interviewed Tupac, Biggie, Dr. Dre, Suge Knight. In real life. I wrote those articles in The Source, I wrote those cover stories.

What about for Freaknik?

Probably Jermaine Dupri and Luke. Because they’re iconic and they had an understanding of the thing that was different than what most people… Luke is the soundtrack of Freaknik and JD was the baby in So So Def. Without Freanik, So So Def doesn’t happen. Those are my brothers and I’m excited that they were able to tell their stories to the world.

How was it interviewing 21 Savage?

21 is a legend in his generation, and he has little more chill flow. But he had a couple of birthday parties that was Freaknik inspired, so that’s why I got him in the room.

Do you have a favorite memory from making the documentary?

That’s a good question. I’m excited that this black ass story could be on that white of a platform. That was my favorite. Obviously making a movie and filming it, and doing all these great things with these great people is exciting. Being to work with JD… From The Source to now, I tell these black stories and hope you guys watch it.