Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You came and shook up the game. The album is set for a No. 1 debut and will move between 190K and 220K album-equivalent units in the first week.

In addition, We Don’t Trust You was Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day of 2024.

On Friday, March 22, Future and Metro Boomin's WE DON'T TRUST YOU became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far. pic.twitter.com/sJYzJeUM60 — Spotify (@Spotify) March 23, 2024

Following the explosive release of their collaborative album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, Future and Metro Boomin have unveiled the official music video for “Type Shit,” featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.

Advertisement

A highly anticipated project, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, quickly made waves upon its release. It showcases the dynamic lyricism and innovative production that define Future and Metro Boomin’s partnership. The album also features the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep, whose voice is heard throughout the skits.

The “Type Shit” music video offers a visual accompaniment to the track’s energetic vibe, featuring captivating visuals and performances from Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. With its star-studded lineup and compelling production, the video adds another layer of excitement to the already acclaimed album.