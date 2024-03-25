Grammy-nominated hip-hop sensation Joyner Lucas has unleashed his eagerly awaited second studio album, Not Now I’m Busy. The 17-track project features an array of star-studded collaborations, including appearances by Jelly Roll, DMX, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Twista, Logic, Symba, Conway the Machine, and Nefertitti Avani.

Not Now I’m Busy is a sonic journey highlighting Joyner’s masterful storytelling prowess set against captivating beats. Tracks like “Three Little Pigs” delve deep into societal issues, metaphorically addressing the history of police violence against Black individuals in America.

The album also boasts the chart-topping collaboration “Best For Me” with Jelly Roll, shedding light on the struggles of those battling substance abuse and addiction. This poignant track soared to No. 2 on iTunes’ Top Hip-Hop/Rap Songs chart and reached No. 6 on YouTube’s Trending for music.

Not Now I’m Busy serves as a testament to Joyner’s growth as an artist since his last album, “ADHD,” which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and earned RIAA gold certification.

Excitement mounts as Joyner announces his accompanying “Not Now I’m Busy” headlining tour, spanning 24 cities and featuring special guest appearances by rappers Millyz and Dax.

The tour will include stops in major cities across the United States, such as Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston, as well as in Toronto, Canada. To cap off the cross-country tour, Joyner will revive Joyner Fest on June 22 at the DCU Center in his hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Joyner Fest, which previously took place in November 2021 at The Palladium, saw a sold-out crowd of 8,000 and served as a platform for Worcester’s emerging artists to showcase their talent.

NOT NOW I’M BUSY – TOUR DATES

May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

May 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detorit

May 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

May 18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre and Ballroom

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

May 22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 24 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

May 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

May 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

May 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

May 31 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

June 1 – Dallas, TX – Gilley’s South Side Ballroom

June 4 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

June 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

June 7 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

June 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

June 9 – San Diego, CA – SOMA – Mainstage

June 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

June 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

June 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

June 22 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center