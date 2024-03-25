Grammy-nominated hip-hop sensation Joyner Lucas has unleashed his eagerly awaited second studio album, Not Now I’m Busy. The 17-track project features an array of star-studded collaborations, including appearances by Jelly Roll, DMX, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Twista, Logic, Symba, Conway the Machine, and Nefertitti Avani.
Not Now I’m Busy is a sonic journey highlighting Joyner’s masterful storytelling prowess set against captivating beats. Tracks like “Three Little Pigs” delve deep into societal issues, metaphorically addressing the history of police violence against Black individuals in America.
The album also boasts the chart-topping collaboration “Best For Me” with Jelly Roll, shedding light on the struggles of those battling substance abuse and addiction. This poignant track soared to No. 2 on iTunes’ Top Hip-Hop/Rap Songs chart and reached No. 6 on YouTube’s Trending for music.
Not Now I’m Busy serves as a testament to Joyner’s growth as an artist since his last album, “ADHD,” which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and earned RIAA gold certification.
Excitement mounts as Joyner announces his accompanying “Not Now I’m Busy” headlining tour, spanning 24 cities and featuring special guest appearances by rappers Millyz and Dax.
The tour will include stops in major cities across the United States, such as Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston, as well as in Toronto, Canada. To cap off the cross-country tour, Joyner will revive Joyner Fest on June 22 at the DCU Center in his hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts.
Joyner Fest, which previously took place in November 2021 at The Palladium, saw a sold-out crowd of 8,000 and served as a platform for Worcester’s emerging artists to showcase their talent.
NOT NOW I’M BUSY – TOUR DATES
May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
May 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detorit
May 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
May 18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre and Ballroom
May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
May 22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 24 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
May 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
May 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
May 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
May 31 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
June 1 – Dallas, TX – Gilley’s South Side Ballroom
June 4 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
June 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
June 7 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
June 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
June 9 – San Diego, CA – SOMA – Mainstage
June 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
June 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
June 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
June 22 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center