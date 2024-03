Nas Releases Introspective Video for “I Love This Feeling” from ‘Magic 3’ Album

Nas Releases Introspective Video for “I Love This Feeling” from ‘Magic 3’ Album

GRAMMY-Award-winning rap icon Nas unveils the music video for “I Love This Feeling” from his latest album, Magic 3.

Directed by Leff, the video captures the introspective essence of the track, showcasing Nas’s reflective journey while imparting wisdom to aspiring artists. With poignant visuals and lyrical depth, Nas inspires both self-reflection and admiration for his enduring legacy in hip-hop.