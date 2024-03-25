It’s been almost two years since the tragic death of Migos member and the court battle continues as to who was responsible for the 28-year-old superstar’s death. Now, it is being reported that one of the defendant’s in the wrongful death lawsuit is alleging that Takeoff was, at least in part, responsible for his own death and are seeking to get the lawsuit against their company dismissed.

Nine months following Takeoff’s murder, his mother, Titania Davenport, filed a million dollar lawsuit against the Houston venue where Takeoff, whose given name is Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball, was killed but now the owners of the venue want the lawsuit dismissed against them.

In the court filing, the Midway Companies, LLC stated, “Decedent Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball [TakeOff] failing to exercise ordinary care for his own safety.” BTO Billiards, the actual venue, followed in Midway’s footsteps, stating in the suit, “There is a reasonable probability that the occurrence in question as well as the damages complained of were proximately caused, in whole or in part, by unknown criminals who participated in unlawful gambling and/or the illegal possession of firearms.” They added, “Defendant is not liable to Plaintiffs because Plaintiff’s own acts or omissions proximately caused or contributed to Plaintiff’s injuries.”

Advertisement

Two men, Patrick Xavier Clark and Cameron Joshua, have been arrested and charged in Takoff’s death.

Joshua was arrested in Houston on November 22, 2022 and charged with felony unlawful carry of a weapon. The 16-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Lil Cam and is allegedly affiliated with J. Prince Jr.’s Mob Ties Records, is believed to have been in attendance at the private party where TakeOff was murdered.