Usher’s storied and classic Confessions album has officially turned 20 years old. To celebrate the milestone, Usher hit Instagram with a special message:

20 years ago today, we dropped the iconic ‘Confessions’ album, which is now 14x Platinum. Making it the highest RIAA certified album by a male soloist released this century. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

The love and support from my Day 1s has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you for rocking with me through every lyric, every beat, and every confession. Thank you to each and every important collaborator that was apart of this very special project that helped mold and shape my career as an artist. Without you, Confessions wouldn’t be the masterpiece it is.

Here’s to the memories, the vibes, and the timeless music that continues to move us. Let’s keep making history!! #ConfessionsAnniversary #20Years #LinkInBio

The Super Bowl reminded fans how great Usher’s “Yeah!” is. Just before the Super Bowl, the single was acknowledged for going 13 times platinum in the United States.

Ludacris showed a new plaque online, highlighting the single crossing 1 billion streams on Spotify.

“That DAMN SUPER BOWL EFFECT Was The Cherry On Top,” Ludacris wrote. “CONGRATS to my brothers @usher @liljon @seangarrettpen & ALL THE FANS THAT MADE THIS ONE OF THE BIGGEST SONGS IN HISTORY!!!!” Usher reshared the post on his account and commented, “We did that bro” with muscle and fire emojis. “Thank U to everyone who ever pressed play!!”

