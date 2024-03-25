On the heels of the explosive release of their highly anticipated collaborative album WE DON’T TRUST YOU, Future and Metro Boomin share the official music video for “Young Metro” with The Weeknd.

WE DON’T TRUST YOU arrived on Friday as a celebration of the historic partnership of two culture-shifting legends at the peak of their powers, nearly breaking the internet in its wake. It officially became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 on release day, with 6 songs from the album occupying the entire top 6, including “Like That” at #1. WE DON’T TRUST YOU also dominated Apple Music upon release, where the album landed at #1 and songs from the album occupied the entire top 12. It also occupied the #1 spot on Amazon Music. The duo shared the official music video for “ Type Shit ” with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti on Friday, where the video has been trending in the top 3 all weekend, as “Like That” trends at #1.

The duo will next release a second collaborative project on April 12, 2024, and listeners around the world are bracing for impact—two LPs’ worth of Metro’s sinister cinematic soundscapes and Future’s irresistible demon musicality. These projects are a culmination of rap’s most fruitful partnership. Since meeting when Metro was only 17 years old, Hendrix and Metro have penetrated the streets and the pop culture consciousness with engrossing hustler theme songs — stylish anthems that resonate everywhere from the block and beyond.

