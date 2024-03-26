50 Cent On Diddy: ‘Ran Off & Left The Kids In The Whole Shit’

Leave it to 50 Cent to bring humor to a more or less serious situation.

As previously reported, the Feds have raided Diddy’s homes in New York, Miami, and Beverly Hills. This news broke the internet, with helicopters hovering over Diddy’s house and even his kids being handcuffed.

So, who better than 50 Cent to comment on the news?

Famously known for his trolling on Instagram, the G-Unit founder let loose a series of posts that may have added humor to this dark day.

The first was a photo of Diddy’s sons, King Combs and Justin Combs in handcuffs. His caption: “Shit just got real 👀the Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs. 🤦”

The next post shows the TMZ headline, with the caption: “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂️they don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂️they don’t come like that unless they got a case. • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/xqqKVITWv6 — 50cent (@50cent) March 25, 2024

This next post might be the most hilarious one, as 50 posts a video of a commentator called it a “Freako” instead of a “Rico.”

The last post is news that Diddy’s jet is headed towards Cape Verde. Thanks 50 Cent for the play by play!