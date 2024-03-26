You know you’re doing something right when you have NBA YoungBoy Never Broke Again on a record.

Today, rising star J.K. Mac unveils his newest single, “Swear,” tapping the Baton Rouge rapper. Serving as the first collaboration between the two artists, “Swear” is released exclusively on Gala Music, the premier destination for discovering and supporting emerging artists.

“Swear” translates to “Walahi” in Arabic, which means “I Swear” to Allah. It embodies a spiritual declaration that reflects the deep ethos of both recording artists. The song is only available on Gala Music for a limited time of 60 days, bundled with an official music video that brings it to life in cinematic fashion.

This collaboration is a testament to the innovative landscape of web3, bridging the generational gap between J.K. Mac and YoungBoy.

“We are thrilled to host the exclusive premiere of ‘Swear’ by J.K. Mac and YoungBoy Never Broke Again,” said Gala Music President, Leila Steinberg. “This collaboration not only showcases the immense talent of these artists but also underscores Gala Music’s commitment to providing a platform for groundbreaking music experiences. This is the beginning of more J.K. Mac drops on Gala Music.”

To celebrate the release, fans have the opportunity to take home exciting prizes through Gala Music’s Mystery Box, which features exclusive behind-the-scenes content, merchandise, an exclusive J.K. Mac song and more — all for just $9.99.

Hailing from Montgomery, Alabama, J.K. Mac has captivated audiences globally with his unique fusion of classic Hip-Hop elements and contemporary production techniques. His presence in the music industry is a testament to his unwavering dedication and innovative artistry.

For more information about “Swear” and other exclusive releases, visit Gala Music’s official website at www.music.gala.com.