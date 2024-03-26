The drama surrounding the Real Housewives of Atlanta is reaching new heights as cast member Porsha Williams finds herself embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Simon Guobadia. What started as a whirlwind romance has now descended into accusations of betrayal, property disputes, and legal wrangling that have captured the attention of fans and media alike.

This week, tensions escalated when Simon reportedly called the police on Porsha after alleging that she arrived at their marital home accompanied by an armed bodyguard. The incident marked yet another twist in the unraveling saga of their relationship, which has been playing out in public view since they tied the knot in November 2022.

According to reports from Radar Online, Porsha has filed court documents accusing Simon of refusing to abide by their prenuptial agreement and unlawfully changing the locks to their shared Georgia mansion while he was away on an extended trip to Dubai. Porsha claims that Simon’s actions were intended to prevent her from accessing their home, a move she describes as “vindictive and retaliatory.”

Advertisement

In the court documents, Porsha alleges that the prenuptial agreement, drafted by Simon’s legal team, stipulates that in the event of a divorce, Simon is obligated to vacate the marital residence within 30 days of the divorce being filed. Porsha asserts that she filed for divorce on February 22, 2024, meaning Simon was required to vacate the property by March 22, 2024.

However, Porsha claims that Simon refused to honor the terms of the prenup and instead proposed a later date for his departure. Despite her legal team’s rejection of his proposal, Porsha alleges that Simon took matters into his own hands by changing the locks and garage codes to their home, effectively barring her access.

Furthermore, Porsha asserts that Simon’s actions have left her and her minor child displaced from their residence, painting a picture of a tumultuous situation exacerbated by Simon’s “erratic conduct.” She argues that his behavior appears to be retaliatory in response to her decision to initiate divorce proceedings.

Porsha claims that Simon has fled the country to Dubai, leaving her uncertain about his intentions or when he plans to return. With Simon allegedly refusing to vacate the marital home and Porsha demanding exclusive access, the stage is set for a protracted legal battle that promises to keep fans of the Real Housewives franchise glued to their screens.

Thoughts?