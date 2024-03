Sony Pictures Releases Trailer for ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Bad Boys 4, officially titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die. This is the fourth installment of the classic franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The film’s synopsis reads:

This Summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.

Joining the stars in the film are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paolo Nunez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

