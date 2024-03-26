The NFL owners have voted to approve a new kickoff rule. The format originated in the XFL.

According to ESPN, in the 2024 season, kickers will maintain their position at the 35-yard line for kickoffs. However, the remaining ten players on the kickoff team will line up at the receiving team’s 40-yard line. On the return team, at least nine players will position themselves within a designated “setup zone” spanning from the 35- to the 30-yard lines. Up to two returners may also stand within a “landing zone” between the goal line and the 20-yard line.

An example of the kickoff is below.

