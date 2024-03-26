In the ever-evolving landscape of social media, where influence can be wielded with a tap and a swipe, the power of a single viral video can sometimes leave lasting reverberations. Recently, a Venezuelan immigrant, Leonel Moreno, known as “Capichi” on TikTok, found himself at the center of a storm after a resurfaced video went viral, prompting widespread outrage and eventually leading to his ban from the platform.

In the now-deleted video, Moreno, with a following nearing 5 million, brazenly shared advice on exploiting squatter’s rights in the United States. “My people,” he proclaimed, “I’ve thought about invading a house in the United States because I’ve learned that there is a law that says that if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it.”

The video quickly amassed over 4 million views before TikTok intervened, removing Moreno’s account from the platform. But the damage was done, sparking fury among Americans who viewed his message as a threat to their property rights and a brazen disregard for the law.

What further fueled the firestorm were Moreno’s other exploits showcased on his TikTok channel. He boasted about his infant daughter being an “anchor baby,” a term used to describe children born in the United States to non-citizen parents, often with the implication of securing legal residency for the family. Moreno also offered tutorials on shoplifting from retail stores, exploiting the vulnerabilities of return policies for financial gain.

Perhaps most shockingly, Moreno was involved in raising funds for a 15-year-old Venezuelan immigrant who had shot a security guard while shoplifting in New York City’s bustling Times Square. These revelations only served to intensify the backlash against him.

The issue of squatting is not a novel one in the United States, particularly in areas where housing affordability is a pressing concern. Recent tragic incidents, such as the killing of a woman by teenage squatters in her deceased mother’s apartment in New York City, have highlighted the dangers and complexities surrounding this issue.

Even high-profile figures like NBA star LeBron James have found themselves embroiled in the fight against squatting. In California, where housing prices soar and squatting is rampant, LeBron is building a multi-million dollar estate in Beverly Grove. However, just doors away, a $4.5 million mansion has fallen victim to squatters who transformed it into a lucrative party venue, pocketing over $30,000 a month in fees from party guests.

The response from local authorities has only added fuel to the fire. District Attorney George Gascon, who recently survived a recall effort, stirred controversy by asserting that “squatters have rights.” This stance has only heightened concerns among homeowners, including LeBron James, who find themselves facing an uphill battle against those exploiting legal loopholes for personal gain.

As communities grapple with the fallout from his viral video, it underscores the urgent need for dialogue and action to address the underlying issues of housing insecurity and property rights in America.

