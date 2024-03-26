Legendary groups XSCAPE and SWV have excited fans by announcing their joint tour, The Queens of R&B Tour, supported by MÝA, Total, and 702. This reunion tour celebrates women’s undeniable talent and camaraderie in the music industry, showcasing passion, power, and resilience.

Produced by Monami Entertainment and Live Nation, and represented by Seth Shomes of Day After Day Productions (DADP), the tour kicks off on June 27th at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord in Concord, CA. It will grace prestigious venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, offering a night of unforgettable R&B performances across 30 cities nationwide.

Tickets for this monumental event go on sale starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, March 26, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General ticket sales commence on Friday, March 29, at 10:00 AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Don’t miss the chance to experience this historic reunion of R&B royalty.

THE QUEENS OF R&B TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat Jun 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Tue Jul 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 03 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Jul 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jul 06 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Jul 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Fri Jul 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Jul 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Jul 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

Sat Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Wed Jul 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Jul 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

Fri Aug 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Aug 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – LIttle Caesar’s Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sun Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Wed Aug 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sun Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

*Without Mýa