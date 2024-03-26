Legendary groups XSCAPE and SWV have excited fans by announcing their joint tour, The Queens of R&B Tour, supported by MÝA, Total, and 702. This reunion tour celebrates women’s undeniable talent and camaraderie in the music industry, showcasing passion, power, and resilience.
Produced by Monami Entertainment and Live Nation, and represented by Seth Shomes of Day After Day Productions (DADP), the tour kicks off on June 27th at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord in Concord, CA. It will grace prestigious venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, offering a night of unforgettable R&B performances across 30 cities nationwide.
Tickets for this monumental event go on sale starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, March 26, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General ticket sales commence on Friday, March 29, at 10:00 AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Don’t miss the chance to experience this historic reunion of R&B royalty.
THE QUEENS OF R&B TOUR DATES:
Thu Jun 27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sat Jun 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Tue Jul 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 03 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Jul 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jul 06 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Jul 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Wed Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri Jul 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Sat Jul 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Jul 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*
Sat Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Wed Jul 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Jul 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Fri Aug 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun Aug 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – LIttle Caesar’s Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sun Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Wed Aug 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sun Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
*Without Mýa