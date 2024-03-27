Diddy’s biggest online nemesis 50 Cent says that his upcoming docu-series about the Bad Boy mogul and his most recent alleged allegations will be a hit and even posted a teaser so that the world knows it’s real.

Fif captioned the post on social media featuring the docuseries’ poster, “This is gonna break records when this drops. GLG GreenLightGang you know the vibes.” The bottom of the poster says “coming soon” with Diddy’s face pictured on police documents.

50 says that the doc will focus on Diddy’s current legal woes, including allegations of rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Advertisement

The media/music mogul has been on Diddy’s heels since the allegations against him were ramped up this week with the raids of his Miami and Los Angeles homes. Moments after the raids, Fif jumoed on social media saying, “Shit just got real [eye emojis] the Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs.” Soon after, he added, “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done [shrug emoji] they don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

Diddy has since spoken about the raids via his attorney Aaron Dyer, stating, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”