Ariana Grande is holding the top spot for a second week on the Billboard 200. Her latest LP, eternal sunshine, Grande’s run at No. 1 landed with the equivalent of 100,500 album units in the United States, followed closely by Kacey Musgrave, who debuted at No. 2 with 97,000 album units.

Justin Timberlake’s sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was, is a new entry on the Billboard 200. It enters at No. 4 with 67,000 units. The album had a strong 31.13 million official streams of the project’s songs, measured by Luminate and reported by Billboard.

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Ariana Grande has achieved yet another milestone in her illustrious career, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).” This marks Grande’s ninth #1 hit on the chart, making her the first artist in 2024 with multiple #1 hits, following her earlier success with “yes, and?”.

Advertisement

Moreover, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” has not only topped the Billboard Hot 100 but also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart, solidifying Grande’s status as one of the most influential female artists of all time. With record-breaking global streams and chart-topping positions on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes, Grande’s latest release has made an indelible mark on the music industry, cementing her position as a global superstar.