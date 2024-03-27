On the Billboard Hot 100, Teddy Swims has his first No. 1 hit with Lose Control riding the wave to its 32nd week on the coveted chart. Swims dropped two new remixes with a Tiësto remix and a radio edit. This added momentum to push the song to the chain to number 1.

Just several songs down is Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami),” cracking into the top 10 at No. 9. The record, which fans have been anticipating to hear new music from the Bronx emcee, marked Cardi’s 12th entry into the Top 10. The single scored nearly 15 million streams and 8.8 million radio audience impressions.

Here’s more motion on the Billboard Hot 100 as reported by Variety: “Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” is at No. 2. While Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” moves down to No. 3 after debuting at the top last week. Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” is at No. 4; Ye (Kanye West) and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival” is at No. 5; Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” is at No. 6; Zach Bryan and Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything” is at No. 7; Tate McRae’s “Greedy” is at No. 8 and Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” rounds out the Top 10 at No. 10.”

Advertisement