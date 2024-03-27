Electronic devices were seized from Diddy’s homes during the raids of his Los Angeles and Miami homes on Monday.

According to ABC, Homeland Security executed the raid by order of a Manhattan federal court, seizing devices in an investigation of sex trafficking as a result of civil lawsuits against the music mogul from four women.

Diddy and his legal team released a statement following the raids on his Los Angeles and Miami homes. In a statement, attorney Aaron Dyer stated that federal authorities used “military-level force” to execute the raid.

You can read the full statement below: