Electronic devices were seized from Diddy’s homes during the raids of his Los Angeles and Miami homes on Monday.
According to ABC, Homeland Security executed the raid by order of a Manhattan federal court, seizing devices in an investigation of sex trafficking as a result of civil lawsuits against the music mogul from four women.
Diddy and his legal team released a statement following the raids on his Los Angeles and Miami homes. In a statement, attorney Aaron Dyer stated that federal authorities used “military-level force” to execute the raid.
You can read the full statement below:
“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.
This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”