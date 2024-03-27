Latto Is the First Woman to Headline Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash

Latto is making history again as the first woman and female rapper to headline Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash this summer. This marks the 29th annual music festival and will be held at the State Farm Arena on June 22. The rapper recently stopped by the radio station to drop the announcement.

“It’s pressure for them, not me,” Latto said after the radio host asked if she felt pressure to be the first female headliner for the iconic Atlanta festival.

Latto teased that there would be special guests, who would be announced at a later date.

“I’m bringing out hellaaaaaaa special guests,” she posted on Instagram before inviting fans to buy tickets. Latto has collaborated with big names as of late, including Jennifer Lopez and Usher, just this year alone.

She is currently promoting “Sunday Service,” her latest solo single.

Get this: Latto may be the first woman to headline the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash, but it won’t be the rapper’s first time performing at the festival. Last year, she was a surprise guest with Cardi B, NLE Choppa, and 21 Savage.

Expect this summer’s Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash to feature performances by rapper Killer Mike, Key Glock, Hunxho, Bossman DLow, Boosie Badazz, Tee Grizzley, and Rob49. The event will pay homage to Atlanta’s Big Oomp Records, the city’s first independent record label, with rap pioneers Big Oomp and DJ Montay.