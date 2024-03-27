Three-time Grammy award-winning sensation Megan Thee Stallion’s highly anticipated Hot Girl Summer Tour has taken the music world by storm, selling out 13 arena stops and over 240,000 tickets since the general on-sale on March 22.

Such overwhelming demand has prompted the addition of a second show in her hometown of Houston, expanding the tour to 34 dates across North America and Europe. Tickets for the newly added June 15 show at the Toyota Center in Houston will be available at 12 pm local time today via store.megantheestallion.com.

Megan’s inaugural headlining arena tour has seen sold-out venues in major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Due to popular demand, Live Nation announced additional shows in Chicago and Atlanta last Friday.

With Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla as a special guest on all domestic stops, the tour promises an electrifying experience for fans. Kicking off on May 14 in Minneapolis, the U.S. leg will conclude in Las Vegas on June 22 before embarking on an international journey across Europe.

Megan’s tour announcement follows the unprecedented success of her latest hit, “HISS,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February, solidifying her position as a rap icon with historic achievements in the music industry.

2024 HOT GIRL SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES (*Newly-Added Dates in Bold)

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^ [SOLD OUT]

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^ [SOLD OUT]

May 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^ [SOLD OUT]

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^ [SOLD OUT]

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^ [SOLD OUT]

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

May 31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^ [SOLD OUT]

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^ [SOLD OUT]

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^ [SOLD OUT]

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^ [SOLD OUT]

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^ [SOLD OUT]

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^ [SOLD OUT]

Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^ [SOLD OUT]

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^ [SOLD OUT]

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*

^With Support From GloRilla