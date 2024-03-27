The Bachelorette has named Jenn Tran, a contestant from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, as the leading lady of season 21, making Tran the first Asian American Bachelorette.

Variety reports that the news, which made history for one of the biggest reality franchises ever, was announced by host Jesse Palmer and former Bachelorette star Charity Lawson during the Season 28 finale of The Bachelor on Monday night.

“I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality,” said Tran. “I’m all about having fun, all about having that cheeky banter.” She seems ready for all the fun and games but hopefully can balance that with the undoubted drama that comes with starring as The Bachelorette.

Here’s what Tran said about becoming the first Asian American Bachelorette: “It’s honestly incredible, and I feel so grateful and honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise. Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV. I feel like it was sparse. Anytime Asians were in the media, it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some stereotype, and I always felt boxed in by that because I was like, I don’t see myself on screen. I don’t see myself as a main character.”

Here’s what ABC said in an official statement where the network described Tran as “a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she’s not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

The Bachelorette is a massive production from Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Tim Warner, and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.

There is word on a premiere date for The Bachelorette Season 21, but expect the series to air this summer on both ABC and Hulu.