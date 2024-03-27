Mase has no remorse for Diddy after his homes were raided. He even highlighted the execution of the federal operations on the anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death album.

“Reparations is getting closer and closer,” Mase said in the opener of It Is What It Is with Cam’ron. “I’ll be sure to give you your percentage.”

Later on he would say the moment is “The big payback.”

You can hear it all from Mase below.