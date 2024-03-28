Beyoncé’s debut country album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, will be released tomorrow at midnight on all platforms. The 32-time Grammy winner just released the tracklist before its highly anticipated March 29 release date.

Beyoncé dropped the news on Instagram as she has in the past to preview the tracklist. Notable songs include “Jolene,” a record Dolly Parton previously teased, which may appear in Beyoncé’s second Renaissance installment. Another title that stood out was “The Linda Martell Show,” a notable reference to one of the first commercially successful Black artists in country music, not to mention the first to play the Opry.

Now, get this: It’s not clear if “Dolly P” and “Smoke Hour Willie Nelson” are telltales that two of the biggest names in country music are featured on those records, so we’ll have to wait and see. Reports have shown that Travis Scott may appear in a cameo, but that has not been confirmed.

ICYMI, Beyoncé jump-started her move into the genre back in February when, out of nowhere, she released two singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” both during the Super Bowl.

In a previous post on Instagram, Beyoncé explained why she began studying the origins of country music. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she said. “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Whether you’re a country music fan or not, the queen is about to drop, and we’re here for it.