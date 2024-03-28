Caitlin Clark is positioned to be basketball’s first $5 million woman if she accepts the deal from the Big3 league, a 3-on-3 basketball league owned and operated by Ice Cube.

The iconic West Coast rapper turned business mogul and let the basketball world know he meant business when he spoke about the no-brainer offer to Caitlin Clark.

“Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3,” he posted on X. He also pointed out that the Big3 had a track record of breaking down barriers with female coaches like Nancy Lieberman and Lisa Leslie.

Advertisement

“With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes,” Cube said.

Cube even weighed in on the Big3 being a better alternative to earn a living in the WNBA offseason rather than going overseas. “And they should have more than just one professional option in the US at a time when American pro sports leagues are being infiltrated by autocratic, anti-women regimes such as Qatar,” he said. “Our pathbreaking offer to Caitlin Clark demonstrates that BIG3 now offers another choice for athletes.”

Here’s what the deal basics look like based on sources to TMZ, who know the offer … $5 million to play eight regular-season games and possibly two playoff games! That’s it—10 games for $5 mil, guaranteed.

We’re told Clark would also get “substantial additional compensation” generated from merchandising and sponsorship revenue. What’s even more important is that Big3 would still allow Clark to play in the WNBA, and there would only be two games in scheduling conflict, so that looks like a win all around if she accepts Cube’s deal.