The entire world tuned in as Diddy’s three homes across the States were raided by the Feds. Now, Cassie has come forth to issue her own statement on the matter.

On Nov. 16, 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy in federal court, accusing the media mogul of rape and abuse that began a decade ago when she was just 19 years old. The “Me and You” singer was previously signed to Diddy’s label Bad Boy Records, meeting him back in 2005. Since then, she alleges he took control of her life and accused him of acts of sex trafficking, human trafficking, sexual battery, sexual assault, and more.

In light of recent events, Cassie is hopeful Diddy will finally get the justice he deserves.

Her attorney issued a statement to Good Morning America: “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Fans have expressed their support for Cassie on her Instagram page, addressing her bravery and strength for all that she’s been through. Some even thanked her and credited her for coming forward so that the truth could unfold.