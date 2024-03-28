The accusations surrounding Diddy continue to fly, this time bringing in Yung Miami.

According to XXL, amended court docs from Lil Rod state Diddy had an affinity for “pink cocaine,” which is a combination of ecstasy and cocaine obtained from drug dealer Brendan Paul.

In court docs, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones says while Diddy was preparing for an appearance at The Something in the Water Festival in Virginia, he did lines of coke.

“Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci, but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami,” the docs read. “Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.”

The feud between Diddy and Lil Rod traces back to a legal battle initiated by Lil Rod, whose real name is Rodney Williams. Lil Rod alleges copyright infringement and breach of contract against Diddy’s record label, Bad Boy Records. Lil Rod claims that Diddy’s label unlawfully used his music without proper compensation or credit. As tensions escalated in the courtroom, the situation took a dark turn when accusations emerged of harassment targeted at Lil Rod’s family, particularly his daughter.

