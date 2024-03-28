Flint, Michigan native artist kutthamoviestar, also known as the CEO of 2316 Tha Company, has been making waves in the rap scene since his debut. With an eclectic blend of hip-hop, rap, R&B, lo-fi, and pop, kutthamoviestar has carved out a unique space for himself in the music industry, captivating audiences with his mesmerizing sound and poignant lyrics.

His journey to success has been marked by perseverance and determination, overcoming countless obstacles along the way. From the tragic loss of the original founder of 2316 Tha Company and his friend, Ryan Dixon, to personal setbacks including a stint in prison, kutthamoviestar’s resilience shines through in his music.

On March 17th, kutthamoviestar dropped his highly anticipated single, “TAKE,” a testament to his evolution as an artist and his unwavering commitment to his craft. From the moment the beat drops, listeners are drawn into kutthamoviestar’s world, where reality meets fantasy and his unique perspective takes center stage.

At it’s core, “TAKE” is a reflection of kutthamoviestar’s resilience and determination to succeed against all odds. It’s a reminder that no matter how challenging life may seem, there’s always a way forward, and kutthamoviestar is leading the charge.

As “TAKE” continues to gain traction and dominate the airwaves, kutthamoviestar’s star status continues to rise, solidifying his status as one of the hottest artists in the game. With plans to release more music throughout 2024, kutthamoviestar is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music industry and beyond.

To experience the dynamics of “TAKE” for yourself, be sure to listen to it on kutthamoviestar’s Spotify page and other streaming platforms. Or you can check it out below:

Be sure to join the kutthamoviestar movement today and witness history in the making. You can stay up to date on kutthamoviestar’s latest releases and future endeavors by following him on social media:

