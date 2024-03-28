Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss will lead and executive produce Imperfect Women, a new limited series on Apple TV+.

The series is adapted from the novel by Araminta Hall and will be produced for television. Annie Weisman wrote and executive produced it, and 20th Television and Apple Studios are producing it.

Here’s the official description: An unconventional psychological thriller examining a crime that shatters the lives of three women’s decades-long friendship, Imperfect Women is a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.

“From the moment I received Araminta’s novel, I couldn’t put it down. It was such an electrifying read; I fell in love with it immediately,” from Moss in a statement. “I’ve admired Kerry and her work as an actor and producer for many years and have been looking for something to work with her on and was so thrilled that she responded to the material when we sent it to her and Pilar at Simpson Street. They were the first and only people we thought of. We are so happy that Apple and 20th Television agreed to partner with us on this, as well. It’s all an absolute match made in heaven.”

“I could not have been more thrilled to get this call from Elisabeth,” Washington said. “I have been an immense fan of hers – both as a brilliant actor and groundbreaking producer – for years. Elisabeth and Lindsey have impeccable taste, as evidenced by the way they have championed Araminta’s gripping novel, and I can’t think of a better person to bring this project to life on screen than the amazing Annie Weisman. Imperfect Women is exactly the type of exciting, complex, raw storytelling we strive to create at Simpson Street. Pilar and I are tremendously inspired by the opportunity to team up with Love & Squalor Pictures, and we are thankful to everyone at Apple Studios and the team at 20th Television for believing in this project as much as we do.”

“I’m honored that Apple is once again trusting me to help bring complex, layered female characters to the screen,” said Weisman. “Elisabeth, Kerry, and Araminta are the perfect collaborators to bring these Imperfect Women to life.”

“I couldn’t be happier that my book has found a home at Apple, home of some of my favourite programmes,” said Hall. “And, to be working with Elisabeth and Lindsey is a dream. They have an incredible talent for story telling and immediately understood my book in an exactly the way I meant it to be read. And then to have Kerry Washington on board is like a bonus on top of a bonus. My book couldn’t be in better hands.”