Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox broke the internet when the lovebirds revealed they were officially a couple. Fans quickly showed their support, as it seemed their love kept growing stronger as time went on.

Most recently, Megan went on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast to reveal that her engagement with the Ohio recording artist is called off — but she still calls him her “twin soul.”

Megan states, “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. As of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”

The couple originally got engaged in January 2022, but things have since gone up and down within their relationship.

Megan adds, “I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

MGK and Megan began dating in June of 2020, initially sparking dating rumors as Megan made a standout appearance in the MGK’s “Bloody Valentine” music video. US Weekly recently reported that the two are also no longer living together.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify below: