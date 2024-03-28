On Saturday, April 13, 2024, two iconic figures from the world of basketball, Alonzo Mourning and Udonis Haslem, demonstrated their unwavering commitment to uplifting the South Florida community through two remarkable events.

Alonzo Mourning, alongside Tracy Wilson Mourning, took center stage at the “It’s All Overtown” 20th Year Celebration Platinum Affair Presented by AshBritt Benefiting OYC Miami. This gala marked a significant milestone, commemorating two decades of transformative work by the Overtown Youth Center (OYC) in Miami.

Founded by Mourning, OYC Miami has been dedicated to impacting the lives of youth, adults, and families by providing comprehensive and long-term support to strengthen communities. Since its inception in 2003, OYC Miami has expanded its reach, establishing a presence in 15 surrounding locations. The event not only celebrated past achievements but also unveiled the redesigned center, symbolizing hope and opportunity for the youth of Overtown. Through the Mournings’ tireless dedication, OYC Miami has become a beacon of empowerment and inspiration for the local community.

Meanwhile, Udonis Haslem lent his support to another worthy cause by teaming up with Anatomy Fitness and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida for the return of the #HourPushUpChallenge. Haslem’s involvement underscores his ongoing commitment to charitable initiatives, exemplified by the establishment of The Udonis Haslem Foundation in 2005. The #HourPushUpChallenge, a testament to Haslem’s passion for fitness and philanthropy, encourages participants to push their limits for a meaningful cause.

Both Mourning and Haslem have leveraged their platforms as champion NBA players to raise awareness about social issues, promote education and youth development, and support underserved communities. Their dedication to philanthropy has left a lasting impact on countless individuals and families in need throughout South Florida.

Through their actions, Mourning and Haslem continue to inspire others to give back to their communities and make a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate. As pillars of the South Florida community, their legacy of compassion and service will endure for generations to come.