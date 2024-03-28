CNN reports that three Mexican nationals were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore after it collapsed following a collision with a container ship Tuesday. The news was confirmed by Mexico’s president Wednesday morning.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said one of those individuals was rescued and is alive as he described him as “injured” but “safe.” Two are still missing, the President of Mexico added. His administration is currently in touch with those families whose diplomatic officials are aiding.

López Obrador stressed a hot-button issue, reminding his neighbors in the north that migrants usually work jobs at midnight and do “risky work,” adding, “They do not deserve to be treated, as they often are, by some irresponsible politicians and with little sensibility in the United States.”

López Obrador’s administration was aware of more missing people, which included those believed to be brothers hailing from Central America.

A father of three from El Salvador was identified as one of the missing, as well as another father of two from Honduras. And these were two men who had lived in the US for nearly twenty years each. Also, two Guatemalans were unaccounted for. Divers resumed their recovery efforts as of Wednesday.