STARZ announced today the renewal of its hit drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a fifth season. Following the explosive conclusion of its third season, the series is currently in production for its fourth season in New York.

“We know that our fans can’t get enough of ‘Raising Kanan.’ As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era.”

Additionally, STARZ revealed plans for a new prequel series titled Origins, which will explore the origin story of beloved characters Ghost and Tommy from the Power franchise. This marks the fourth spin-off of the top-rated series, following Power Book II: Ghost, set to debut its final season on June 7th, Power Book IV: Force, currently filming its third season in Chicago, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Advertisement

Power Book III: Raising Kanan delves into the early 1990s, chronicling the ruthless rise of “Kanan Stark” in the criminal underworld under the guidance of his mother, “Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas.” Season three concluded with a gripping showdown between Kanan and Raq, featuring surprising character returns and unforeseen casualties.

Creator Sascha Penn will continue as showrunner and executive producer for the fifth season, alongside executive producers Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, and Chris Selak. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.