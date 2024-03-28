Stevie J Speaks Out After Diddy Raids: ‘No Weapon Formed Against Us Shall Prosper’

Stevie J Speaks Out After Diddy Raids: ‘No Weapon Formed Against Us Shall Prosper’

Stevie J is standing with Diddy as he is being investigated for sex trafficking. Hitting social media, Stevie dropped a video, captioned: “No weapon formed against us shall prosper.” In the video, Stevie J nods his head to a gospel beat.

Stevie J reacts to Diddy's homes being raided by praying for Diddy and his kids, Justin Combs and Christian Combs. pic.twitter.com/tJf6NbEELr — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 26, 2024

In a recent Diddy lawsuit, Stevie J was mentioned. The former Love and Hip-Hop star was allegedly in a sex tape with a white man.

After the images of said sex tape leaked to the Internet, an adult star, D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis, hit X, formerly Twitter, to say he was the one in the video. “That’s me smh,” he wrote.

In a separate tweet, Knockout wrote: “They will not bring him down off my name try again.”

Mr Jones provided screen grabs in his lawsuit of what he says is Stevie J allegedly penetrating a Caucasian male https://t.co/gGR0h0eBtT pic.twitter.com/zKUE1YNl9i — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 27, 2024

I know and they will not bring him down off my name try again https://t.co/osFfG5pT2e — 🤴🏾🥊 KNOCKOUT 🥊🤴🏾 (@knockoutd33) February 27, 2024

