Stevie J is standing with Diddy as he is being investigated for sex trafficking. Hitting social media, Stevie dropped a video, captioned: “No weapon formed against us shall prosper.” In the video, Stevie J nods his head to a gospel beat.


In a recent Diddy lawsuit, Stevie J was mentioned. The former Love and Hip-Hop star was allegedly in a sex tape with a white man.

After the images of said sex tape leaked to the Internet, an adult star, D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis, hit X, formerly Twitter, to say he was the one in the video. “That’s me smh,” he wrote.

In a separate tweet, Knockout wrote: “They will not bring him down off my name try again.”

