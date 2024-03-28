Following the success of “Water,” Tyla confirms she’s here to stay with her new debut album, released on Friday, March 22. Tyla is a captivating exploration of love and relationships set against sultry melodies and infectious beats.

From start to finish, Tyla employs undertones of pop and Afrobeats to deliver a unique sound fitting for 2024. One of the standout tracks, “Butterflies,” transports listeners to a heavenly realm with its ethereal melodies and delicate instrumentation.

The album’s star-studded lineup of featured artists displays not only Tyla’s cred in the music industry but also her acute attention to versatility. From Tems to Becky G to Gunna, the album offers familiarity for listeners before Tyla’s voice takes us to new landscapes.

Advertisement

Throughout the album, Tyla is Amapiano’s angel, infusing each track with the genre’s signature rhythms and vibes. Tyla is continuing her press run this week, having released the video for “ART” and interviewing with Kai Cenat. We’ll continue to watch as Tyla forges her path to pop crossover.