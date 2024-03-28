Tyrese is sticking up for Diddy. In a post-and-delete on Instagram, Tyrese remembers the good times with the Bad Boy mogul, including some storied parties.

“What I can’t do and what I won’t do is downplay the laughter, the fun, the energy, the inspiration, the award shows, the studio sessions, the most legendary parties and events I’ve ever attended in my life,” Tyrese said.

Later, he added, “I don’t condone nor do I support abuse, bullying, sexual assault or anything that is currently being alleged, but what I can’t do is turn the blinds on how much this [man] means to me and all of us.”

In another post, Tyrese spoke about praying for Diddy’s family. Which you can hear below.