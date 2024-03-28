Will Smith spoke Complex’s Speedy Mormon regarding the Bad Boys actor’s net worth. The question is a bit intrusive but fair, although there’s no easy way to answer that.

Net worth can include many factors, and the average top 1 percent American probably can’t answer it without his or her accountant or investment banker standing there. Even still, Smith took the net worth question. After Mormon pressed Smith a bit, they deflected rather than getting into dollars and cents.

Will seems to laugh it off, saying, “He didn’t really keep track of that stuff.” To be fair, this isn’t a confirmation or denial. Will went further, saying that when he was coming up in Hollywood, he was all about making money. Not so much now, though.

Interestingly, he said he is in the downsizing phase of life now, but now all he wants to do is “give, give, give” in the second half of his life. He said, “worldly things no longer fulfill them,” being people after they hit 50.

Here’s when he got deep. He said this part of his life is scary because, as he puts it, Smith realized “no relationship, no money, not even his kids, can make him truly happy anymore.”

The philosophical Smith unpacked further, saying, “That happy is internal, full frontal contact with your dark knight of the soul, and you reconcile that you gotta make happy in here. You gotta make happy in here with none of that stuff. You gotta take happy to the people you love — you can’t try to get it from them. … It’s not for the faint of heart.”

I guess money isn’t everything if you believe Will Smith.